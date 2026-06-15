BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
4d

She's a true believer in whatever the state wants, apparently, or is just trying to get ahead, and will say anything, no matter how nonsensical, to try to justify her position. After all, she can't say "I'm a bootlicker", can she? People like her should be royally ashamed--think of how many she is harming based on specious arguments! Unfortunately, her ilk are exactly the type who rise through the ranks of Western governments with alacrity, as they are living rubber stamps.

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Steve Hewitt's avatar
Steve Hewitt
4d

I used to think that between the judiciary and Parliament, any crass or corrupt behaviour by the government would be kept in check. Obviously I was wrong, the judiciary is just a government lackey. Parliament of course, is mostly full of self-serving sh1ts.

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