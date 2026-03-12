You may be aware of an ongoing libel case against me filed by the BBC’s online Middle East editor Raffi Berg.

Here’s my statement in response to the judgment of the High Court today:

“I am delighted that the High Court has ruled in my favour on the key issues in the libel case brought by Raffi Berg.

The court rejected the claimant’s interpretation of the article and ruled that it expressed an opinion based on stated material.

I stand by my journalism and, if Mr Berg decides to continue the libel claim, I look forward to defending my article in court.

I would like to thank my legal team at RPC, my barrister Aidan Eardley KC, and Drop Site News, which published the article and has stood by my journalism throughout.”

You can read the legal judgment here.

You can read the article, ‘The BBC’s Civil War Over Gaza’, here.

And to all of my Substack subscribers - a very special thank you to you for all of your support. You’re crucial to all that I’m able to do!