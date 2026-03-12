BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
1d

Great news

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Daviddunne1955's avatar
Daviddunne1955
1d

Great news and well done Owen. Clearly a victory for common sense which, as recent issues suggest, is no longer a given at the BBC. Sigh of relief and then ask, ‘how is this man still employed by my BBC!’ 👴

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