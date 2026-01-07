This week, I revealed that BBC editors has banned their journalists for stating that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been “kidnapped” by the US.

Here is another slam dunk example of outrageous BBC coverage - and we need to take a stand.

It concerns their reporting of the proposed US invasion of Greenland. This is from this morning’s BBC Breakfast.

The presenter said the following:

Using the American military to acquire Greenland. The White House says it’s one of the options President Trump and his team are discussing.

This was accompanied by a standfirst which read ‘US Greenland plans.’

This is an absurd Orwellian assault on truth. “Using the American military to acquire Greenland.” In common parlance, this is the threat of a US invasion of Greenland.

A little thought experiment for you. Imagine this story was about the Russian state and Latvia. Would the BBC say “Using the Russian military to acquire Latvia”?

Would they further say ‘The Kremlin says it’s one of the options President Putin and his team are discussing’?

No. They would correctly say that Russia is threatening to invade Latvia and annex it. They would foreground the fact that this would be an act of armed aggression - and an illegal act of armed aggression at that.

As for the ‘US Greenland plans’ standfirst: euphemistic doesn’t even begin to describe it. They’re talking about it like it’s, I don’t know, government plans for transport or education. We use the word ‘plans’ for things like going on holiday, or spending time with friends and loved ones at the weekend.

To emphasise again - we are talking here about the US illegally invading territory in an act of aggression. Would the BBC have as their on-screen banner ‘Russia Latvia plans’ if Russia was talking about invading and annexing Latvia?

I know they wouldn’t. You know they wouldn’t. And what’s more, BBC journalists and their editors know they wouldn’t.

We should use this as an example and take a stand, because we saw how the BBC refused to do their job during Israel’s genocide. And we can see how BBC journalism is completely failing when it comes to Donald Trump going on an illegal rampage.

This is a public service broadcaster. If you’re British, you pay your £174.50 a year licence fee, and you should expect in response the BBC to get the very basics of journalism right on matters of global importance.

So let’s complain. Go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints

On screen, when you’re asked what your complaint is about, select ‘TV (programmes/schedule)’.

For TV channel, select ‘BBC One’. When asked if it’s about a previous complaint, select No.

The programme title is ‘BBC Breakfast’.

When you’re asked when it was broadcast, write 7th January 2026. When you’re asked how you watched or listened to the programme, select ‘Recorded’, and add that it happened about a minute into broadcast.

The subject of your complaint is up to you - something like ‘Coverage of Trump’s threatened invasion of Greenland’. And in the complaint itself, I’d quote the fact that the presenters said “Using the American military to acquire Greenland”, and included the banner ‘US Greenland plans’, when they were discussing the US militarily invading and annexing Greenland. Note that they would have said this if it involved the threat of invasion from,say, Russia.

It might be worth pre-empting them and adding that it doesn’t matter if wider context is mentioned elsewhere by guests or journalists - the story should be introduced and framed accurately.

And the BBC are using this dire framing across the Corporation. For example, here’s a BBC News article.

Let’s force them to explain themselves. They will have to respond to your complaint.

With Donald Trump’s aggression only just getting started, we have to take a stand now to demand that the BBC does its job and reports accurately.