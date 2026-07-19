BattleLines with Owen Jones

BattleLines with Owen Jones

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David Kauders's avatar
David Kauders
2d

Owen, all that is needed is a constitutional requirement that all political and media communications be "fair, clear, and not misleading" - copied verbatim from UK financial services law about advertising. Just google "fca handbook advertising rules" and you will see.

As you say, there is a problem, and the government's proposal is the wrong solution. My solution protects our rights, puts paid to disinformation, and makes the social media outfits liable for accuracy.

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
2d

This is typical of the present UK government, and I’ve no doubt would be approved of by the tory, reform, and restore parties. They appear to be the political parties pushed by the establishment, elite,and epstein class. All of them want to be able to lie more easily, by controlling journalism. They do not like the fact that people know already that they control mainstream media, and also don’t like the fact that therefore many of the population now get their news via independent journalists. This is their answer; to curtail personal choice in the way that they are already limiting our rights to free speech, juries in courts, and to protest. As you say, this is extremely dangerous. We all see police brutality against pro-Palestinians. Most people are able to tell right from wrong, and know absolutely that genocide is wrong. Despite that the government persists in its abominable choice to support two terrorist pariahs - the usa and israel. Anyone sane knows that this decision is both unacceptable, and insupportable. No doubt this idea was proposed by them. I will be most surprised too if it is rejected by burnham. The UK is being moved towards authoritarianism; this must be stopped.

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