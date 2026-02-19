BattleLines with Owen Jones

Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
1d

The usual interference by the USA on behalf of israel. I wonder if they’ll ever be able to stand on their own two feet? The reason for the present Iranian government’s existence, is the previous interference by the USA when they wanted the tame Shah in power, rather than the democratically-elected government who wanted to nationalise their country’s oil. The Shah created a society of the utmost inequality, and the people rebelled against it - which ushered in the chance for the present Islamic system to take over. I fail to see what business it is of the USA, and now they have the ludicrous idea of getting the previous Shah’s son back! As I say, it’s none of their business. Iran adhered to the UN system of inspection of their nuclear sites, and there was never a problem. Israel is the huge problem on that front. This whole repellant situation is being engineered as usual by israel. It’s time that the world stopped this nonsense, forced israel back to its ‘legal borders,’ and pushed them out of every other country. No more zionism, ‘elites, establishments,’ or any of the horror that goes with them.

Lokhi BANERJI
1d

IT is not correct that this has not been discussed widely -- Robert Reich has written a whole substack column on this on Wednesday, and Foreign Policy contains an article by Ali Hashem that clearly points out that US is on imminent war footing agaisnt Iran. Trump's approval ratings are down; mid terms are looming, even though almost eleven months out; the Venezuela escapade has given him confidence, and Trump has over the past two months (goaded on by Miller et al) become an aggressive agent in global politics, especially with weaker countries. His attitude to Greenalnd should remind all of this.

