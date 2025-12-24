Subscribe
A Green victory would change politics forever
Gorton and Denton is a genuinely historic by-election
18 hrs ago
Owen Jones
Operation Crush Andy Burnham
Labour would rather burn the party to the ground than allow a progressive leader
Jan 23
Owen Jones
Maccabi Tel Aviv thugs - we're being gaslit
The British government turns the world on its head
Jan 15
Owen Jones
Lies over pro-Israel MP "banned" from school
The government and the media are lying to you
Jan 13
Owen Jones
What's the Iranian left saying about the mass protests?
They're backing mass protests while condemning US and Israeli intervention
Jan 9
Owen Jones
The BBC's outrageous Greenland threat coverage
It's time to take a stand.
Jan 7
Owen Jones
Exclusive: BBC bans journalists stating Maduro was "kidnapped"
I’ve been leaked this from the BBC.
Jan 5
Owen Jones
Donald Trump is going to annex Greenland
And the European-American military alliance will be exposed as a farce
Jan 4
Owen Jones
Trump's illegal Venezuela assault means global anarchy
This shameless oil grab destroys last vestige of the 'international order'
Jan 3
Owen Jones
December 2025
Two crushing defeats for pro-Israel lobby
These victories for free speech are crucially important
Dec 24, 2025
Owen Jones
Israel weaponises Bondi Beach massacre
The correct response to violence in fact to consistently oppose violence, not the opposite
Dec 16, 2025
Owen Jones
Israel plots to empty Gaza amid media silence
And Israel is burning alive Palestinian children amid a media blackout
Dec 4, 2025
Owen Jones
